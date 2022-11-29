PM Dr Drew Thanks Well-Wishers at His Birthday Party

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 28, 2022 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Eight, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, has thanked all those who attended his post birthday party on Saturday November 26, and assured them that it will be an annual event.

Dr Drew celebrated his birthday on Tuesday November 22 when he received goodwill messages from family, political colleagues, and friends from around the world. He however opted to hold a post birthday party that was held at the Conaree lawn just below the airport runways where hundreds mostly from his constituency turned up and were treated to food, drinks, camaraderie and good music.

“It is a grand party here in Conaree and I want to thank you for showing your support and wishing me well,” said Prime Minister Drew when he addressed the gathering after he would have cut the cake, where he was assisted by his son Terrance Drew Jr. who held a plate as his father partook of the cake. “It is indeed my pleasure coming here and welcoming all of you.”

Present included Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities et al the Hon Konris Maynard, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives et al the Hon Samal Duggins, Cabinet Secretary Dr Marcus L. Natta, former Area Parliamentary Representative and Cabinet Minister the Hon Cedric Liburd, and former Speaker of the Nation Assembly the Hon Curtis Martin among others.

“This is going to be an annual activity as I care to share my birthday with you the good people of Constituency Number Eight, and the good people of St. Kitts and Nevis in general,” announced Prime Minister Drew. “This is for all of you – for all of us to have a good time. So I want you to continue to enjoy the night and enjoy the birthday celebration. All those who are celebrating, happy birthday to you as well.”

The party started at 8 p.m. where food and drinks were served from under six tents, and music was coming from under a much bigger tent next to the ones where food and drinks were being served. Music was initially provided by DJ Hill Top, then by J’Nysis Band, and finally by DJ Sweet Sister Sensia who was not shy telling the crowd that the Prime Minister is her elder brother.

It was a night to behold as old friends met on site and new acquaintances were made as they partook of the food and drinks and enjoyed the music. When the Prime Minister finally showed up he was mobbed by the revellers as each wanted to shake his hand, hug him and whisper some words into his ears, and take pictures with him something that he responded quite warmly with his trademark smiles and laughter.

The Prime Minister was invited to cut the birthday cake at 10:30 p.m. and after he cut it, his son Terrance Drew Jr. held a paper plate where he put a piece that he went on to eat to the delight of all present, after which he addressed the enthusiastic crowd.

Following the brief address, flurries of fireworks lighted up the dark skies leaving everyone present looking up to see some of the man-made shooting stars that were part of the fireworks. After the fireworks, the party continued with Prime Minister Drew meeting all the persons who were helping with the serving of food, and the gentleman doing barbeque chicken that was much sought after as one also got garlic bread to go with the chicken.

Camaraderie continued as the Honourable Prime Minister walked around making sure that everyone present had an opportunity to meet him personally and exchanged pleasantries even as they congratulated him. At exactly midnight the skies opened and rain sent persons running under the cover of the tents and others rushed into their vehicles. When the rain stopped a few minutes later, the party continued albeit with fewer people.