PM Dr. Drew Tours Renovations At JNF General Hospital, Highlights Commitment To Healthcare Infrastructure

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister and Minister of Health, recently conducted an extensive tour of the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital to inspect the significant renovation works currently underway.

During his visit, Prime Minister Drew observed the progress of the renovations in various parts of the hospital, including the revamping of the Foyer and the roof of the morgue.

“These renovations at JNF General Hospital are not just about improving the physical structure, but they represent our dedication to providing a healing environment that is conducive to the well-being of our patients and the efficiency of our healthcare workers. A modernised healthcare facility is integral to our vision of delivering world-class medical services to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Dr. Drew.

In addition to these developments, Dr. Drew highlighted plans to renovate the psychiatric unit at the JNF Hospital.

“Mental health is a crucial component of our healthcare system, and the upcoming renovations to the psychiatric unit demonstrate our holistic approach to health. We are committed to ensuring that every aspect of healthcare, including mental health, is given the attention and resources it deserves,” he emphasised.

The prime minister said that the renovation of the JNF General Hospital is expected to provide a significant boost to the hospital’s capabilities, ultimately leading to improved healthcare outcomes for the residents of St. Kitts and Nevis. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure that the nation’s healthcare infrastructure meets international standards and adequately supports the health and well-being of its population.