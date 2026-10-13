PM Drew Declares “I Am Ready to Work” After Recovery

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Prime Minister thanks citizens for prayers, highlights national development priorities and confirms planned Washington visit

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has declared himself ready to resume his full duties after completing inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation following a stroke, thanking the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for their prayers and support throughout his recovery.

In a national address, Dr. Drew said he had received medical clearance after a follow-up visit with his doctors, who gave him what he described as an excellent bill of health.

“Today, I address you not from a hospital bed, not in a rehabilitation centre, but as your Prime Minister, ready to serve, ready to resume my full-time duties,” he said.

Dr. Drew began his address by expressing gratitude to Almighty God, whom he credited with helping him through the health crisis. He also thanked citizens and residents for the prayers, telephone calls, messages and words of encouragement he received while undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

“From the depths of my soul, thank you,” he said, adding that he believed the love, faith and support of the people helped carry him through the difficult period.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the medical professionals at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, specialists in Martinique and Miami, and personnel from the French and United States embassies who assisted with his care. He also thanked the Honorary Consul of the Commonwealth of Dominica in Martinique for his office’s intervention.

He praised the medical teams for treating him with skill and compassion and expressed appreciation to Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and the Federal Cabinet for maintaining the government’s operations during his absence.

“To my colleague and brother, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, you stepped up when I could not. To my entire Cabinet, you kept the ship steady,” Dr. Drew said.

He also paid tribute to his wife, son, mother, sisters and wider family, describing them as his anchor during his recovery.

The Prime Minister said the experience had reinforced his appreciation for faith, family, the well-being of citizens and the future of the Federation. He described the ordeal as a testimony to the power of prayer and the love shown by his family and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Drew said the government continued functioning throughout his absence because plans had been put in place and the transition of responsibilities was smooth.

He credited the continuity of government to the strength of national institutions, the commitment of public servants and the maturity of his Cabinet colleagues.

Turning to the challenges facing the country, the Prime Minister acknowledged that economic pressures and wider global difficulties could leave some people feeling discouraged or forgotten.

“I see you, I hear you, and I carry your burdens and challenges, hopes and dreams in my heart,” he said.

He urged citizens not to abandon hope, describing the people of St. Kitts and Nevis as resilient and creative and calling for a collective national effort to improve the country’s future.

Dr. Drew reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to key development priorities, including renewable energy, water security, education and food production.

He said the planned 50-megawatt solar project was progressing, while geothermal development in Nevis had reached an advanced stage. He described both initiatives as essential to strengthening the country’s energy security and reducing its dependence on external sources.

On water access, the Prime Minister said the desalination plant was delivering results and that the country had surpassed its target of providing 24-hour water access to 70 per cent of the population.

He said the government would continue working towards reliable water access for every household, describing clean water as a right rather than a luxury.

Dr. Drew also highlighted the ongoing construction of the new Basseterre High School, saying the country’s children deserved an educational environment that reflected their potential.

He pointed to the expanding Greenhouse Village Initiative as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen food security, increase domestic production and reduce reliance on imported food.

The Prime Minister called on citizens to contribute to national development through cooperation and community support, stressing that progress could not depend on government alone.

“It is about neighbors helping neighbors. It is about believing again. It is about us working together for the betterment of all,” he said.

Dr. Drew also announced that he planned to travel to Washington, D.C., to participate in a United States-Caribbean dialogue scheduled for October 15.

He said the meeting would provide an opportunity to engage senior United States officials on issues affecting St. Kitts and Nevis, including energy security, economic investment, national security, healthcare and opportunities for citizens.

The Prime Minister said his participation was important to maintaining continuity in discussions, strengthening existing relationships and advancing partnerships that could deliver benefits to the Federation.

He added that, together with the Federal Cabinet, he intended to ensure St. Kitts and Nevis maintained a strong voice in discussions concerning the country’s future.

Dr. Drew said he expected to return home shortly to continue serving the nation and insisted that the health challenge had strengthened his determination to carry out his responsibilities.

“I am ready to work. I am committed to building and advancing our beloved Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.