PM Drew Leads SKN Delegation on Taiwan Visit

An official delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis led by Prime Minister Terrance Drew arrived in Taiwan for a four-day visit on Monday.The group includes a number of ministers and other high-ranking officials.Upon arriving at the Taoyuan International Airport, Drew said that Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis are friends and partners in international development. He said the visit aims to strengthen that friendship and bonds.Drew said St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to support Taiwan’s inclusion in international organizations. He said diplomatic engagement with Taiwan has resulted in “practical and tangible solutions” for challenges his country faces as one of the smallest nations in the world. The prime minister said Taiwan can contribute to solving some of the world’s most challenging problems related to healthcare, economics, agriculture and climate change.During his stay in Taiwan, Drew will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and representatives of other government departments.St. Kitts and Nevis is one of only 14 countries with official diplomatic relations with Taiwan.