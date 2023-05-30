PM Drew Pays Respects to 20 Guyanese Youths Killed in Dormitory Fire

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Governor General – Dame Marcella Liburd, Prime Minister – Hon. Dr Terrance Drew and Hon. Marsha Henderson – Minister of Tourism et al., joined scores of Guyanese at the candlelight vigil held at the Cenotaph in Basseterre to honor the 20 youths who died at Guyana’s Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory fire..

Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, expressed condolences to the Guyanese community on the tragedy and pledged the Federation’s support.

“On behalf of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, On behalf of the Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis, I want to, once again in words, express our deep condolences and sympathy to you the people of Guyana on this most tragic event, to expr3ess them more specifically to the parents and family members and to those who were close to those who lost their lives in this very tragic occurrence and to let you know that we are with you.

“You can count on our support. You, who are of the Guyana community here in St. Kitts and Nevis, have always been a positive contributor to our nation’s development. For that, we are eternally grateful. You have become part of us, and together we have become one. When you feel pain, we feel that same pain, and that is why St. Kitts and Nevis is going through this most difficult moment with you – you, our brothers and sisters of Guyana.”

Prime Minister Drew further expressed, “Our words can never fully express how we feel, and we can never fully understand how you feel, but together as one, we will get through this.”

Prime Minister Drew had previously joined other CARICOM leaders in expressing condolences to the President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the People of Guyana following the horrific tragedy on May 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, law enforcement in Guyana made a breakthrough into the matter by arresting and charging a 15-year-old female of the Mahdia Secondary School with 20 counts of murder, as she was accused of setting the dormitory ablaze.