PM Drew receives ‘excellent bill of health’, Prepares to resume full duties

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Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has received full medical clearance after recovering from a stroke, and says he is ready to resume his full-time duties as head of government.

In a national address on Tuesday, October 13, Dr Drew said his doctors gave him an “excellent bill of health” after he completed inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation.

“I have completed my rehabilitation, both inpatient and outpatient, and I am doing well,” the Prime Minister said. “I also want to confirm that I visited the doctors again today, and I was given an excellent bill of health, and I was told that I am fit to return to full duty.”

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Dr. Drew’s recovery following a stroke caused by a dissection of the vertebral artery, a condition involving a tear in an artery supplying blood to the brain.

His medical challenges began on August 30, when he experienced persistent nausea, vomiting, left-sided neck pain, mild headaches, dizziness and difficulty maintaining his balance. He was initially admitted to the Joseph N. France General Hospital in St. Kitts before being airlifted to the University Hospital of Martinique on August 31 for specialised medical care.

After doctors confirmed that he had suffered a stroke, Dr. Drew was placed under medical observation. On September 2, he was transferred to Baptist Health in Miami, Florida, for further assessment and monitoring.

The Prime Minister publicly disclosed his diagnosis in a national broadcast on September 13, reassuring the nation that his speech, movement and cognitive functions remained intact.

“I can speak well, I can move all my limbs, my brain function is excellent, and there are absolutely no deficits in those areas,” he said at the time.

He also expressed gratitude for surviving what he described as a life-threatening condition, crediting his faith and the support he received throughout his treatment.

“I want to thank Almighty God for saving my life. This was a life-threatening condition but by God’s grace, I am here,” he said.

Throughout September, Dr. Drew continued his rehabilitation in Miami while maintaining contact with his administration. On September 28, he met with Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley to discuss national affairs and continued communicating with Cabinet colleagues.

On October 12, he participated virtually in a Federal Cabinet meeting, telling colleagues that his medical team was pleased with his progress and that he expected to return home soon.

In Tuesday’s address, Dr. Drew reflected on the experience as a difficult personal journey that had strengthened his appreciation for faith, family and the support of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This experience, as is obvious, has been a trial but it has also been a testimony. A testimony to the power of God, to the power of prayer and a testimony to the love of my family and of our people,” he said.

He thanked citizens and residents who prayed for him, contacted him and offered encouragement during his recovery. He also expressed appreciation to the medical professionals and institutions in St. Kitts, Martinique and Miami that contributed to his treatment.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the assistance of the French and American embassies and the Honorary Consul of the Commonwealth of Dominica in Martinique.

He reserved special thanks for his family, Dr. Hanley and the Federal Cabinet, commending them for supporting him during his absence and maintaining the operations of government.

“To my colleague and brother, Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, you stepped up when I could not. To my entire Cabinet, you kept the ship steady,” Dr. Drew said.

He described the continuity of government during his medical absence as evidence of the strength of the country’s institutions and the ability of his Cabinet colleagues to manage their responsibilities.

“Today, I address you, not from a hospital bed, not in a rehabilitation centre, but as your Prime Minister, ready to serve, ready to resume my full-time duties,” he declared.

Looking ahead, Dr. Drew reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to national development, including the proposed 50-megawatt solar project. He also announced plans to travel to Washington, D.C., to participate in a US-Caribbean dialogue on October 15.

The discussions are expected to cover energy security, economic investment, national security, healthcare and opportunities for citizens of the region.

Dr. Drew said his participation was important to ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis remained represented in discussions affecting its future and to advancing partnerships capable of delivering tangible benefits to the Federation.

“As Prime Minister, it is my responsibility, along with the Federal Cabinet, to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis has a strong voice wherever important decisions affecting our future are being discussed, and I intend to continue doing just that,” he said.

Concluding his address, Dr. Drew expressed confidence in the resilience of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and reaffirmed his commitment to leading the country as he prepares to return home and resume his duties.

“I have faith, deep, unshakable faith, with God in the centre, in the people of our beloved federation,” he said.