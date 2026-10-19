PM Drew to Return Home October 24; Thanksgiving Service Set for Sunday

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 19, 2026)

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew is expected to return to St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, October 24, following weeks of medical treatment and rehabilitation overseas, Acting Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley announced in a national address on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Dr. Hanley shared the news with gratitude, reflecting on the period of uncertainty surrounding the Prime Minister’s health and the support shown by citizens and residents throughout his recovery.

Announcing the Prime Minister’s return, Dr. Hanley said, “He returns to the land of his birth, to the people he loves and serves, and to the work to which he has dedicated himself.”

To mark the occasion, Dr. Hanley invites the public to attend the national thanksgiving service on Sunday, October 25, describing it as an opportunity for the Federation to express gratitude for the Prime Minister’s recovery.

“Following his return, the government will host a national thanksgiving service at the National Heroes Park and I warmly invite our citizens and residents to come out, welcome our Prime Minister home, and join us in giving thanks to Almighty God,” Dr. Hanley stated.

Dr. Hanley said the occasion represented more than the return of the country’s leader, describing it as a celebration of faith, hope and the importance of standing together during difficult times.

He urged citizens not to allow their differences to overshadow their shared responsibility to care for one another.

“… if these past weeks have taught us anything, let it be that we must never become so divided by our differences that we forget our shared humanity. We are our brothers and our sisters’ keeper. When one family hurts, we should care. When one of us faces difficulty, the rest of us should be willing to extend a hand,” Dr. Hanley said.

While the Prime Minister focused on his recovery, Dr. Hanley said the work of government continued, with Cabinet remaining engaged and national priorities advancing. He highlighted the Federation’s 43rd Independence celebrations, the presentation of house keys to 19 families in Stapleton and another 10 in Harry Phipps, and the country’s representation at the United Nations General Assembly.

He thanked Cabinet colleagues who assumed additional responsibilities and public servants who helped ensure the country continued moving forward.

The Acting Prime Minister also encouraged citizens to take their health seriously by attending medical appointments, paying attention to changes in their bodies, making time for rest and exercise, eating well and checking on others who may be struggling.

Dr. Hanley acknowledged the public support shown to the Prime Minister and his family throughout his recovery.

“To every person who offered a prayer, sent a message, expressed concern, or quietly wished our Prime Minister well, your kindness has meant more than words can adequately express,” Dr. Hanley said.

Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew was admitted to the Joseph N. France General Hospital on August 30, 2026, after experiencing nausea and a headache, before being transferred to Martinique and later Miami for specialized medical care. On September 13, he confirmed that he had suffered a stroke caused by a vertebral artery dissection. He subsequently completed inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation in Miami and, on October 13, received medical clearance to resume his full official duties.