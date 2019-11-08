St. Kitts and Nevis will join other Commonwealth nations Sunday in paying respects to the heroes who gave their lives during the Great Wars of 1914 to 1918 (World War I) and 1939 to 1945 (World War II with the annual Remembrance Day Religious Service and Parade beginning at 8 am at the Cenotaph in Fortlands, Basseterre.

“Our generation has not sacrificed anything comparable for our freedoms. It was given to us by those who came before us and sacrificed so much for us to experience a better and more peaceful world. It is now our responsibility to never forget the service and the sacrifices of our soldiers, sailors, aircrew and merchant seamen,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said.

Citizens and residents are urged to attend and join the prime minister, members of his Cabinet and other government officials, as well as members of the armed forces and uniformed bodies in honouring the sacrifices of these fallen heroes.

The names of the 20 men from the Presidency of St. Kitts-Nevis and Anguilla who died serving in World War I are inscribed at the Cenotaph, as well as the names of the six men from the Presidency who died serving in World War II.

Sunday’s inter-denominational religious service and military parade will commence with two minutes of silence.

Following the presentation of the “Ode to the Fallen,” wreaths are expected to be laid by His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, G.C.M.G., C.V.O., Q.C., J.P. and Prime Minister Harris. It is also expected that wreaths will be laid by a British representative; a representative of the British Commonwealth Ex-Servicemen League; Commander of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel J. Anthony Comrie; Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hilroy Brandy and leaders of the other uniformed organizations on parade.