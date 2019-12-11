Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, appealed to senior domino players to pass on their expertise to the younger players as he addressed the prize and awards giving ceremony Sunday at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux for this year’s edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League competition, which he sponsors.

“I think it is an activity that we still must do so that the experience, the knowledge, the expertise which you the senior guys have, not necessarily senior in age, but senior in terms of your years and your expertise in the game can be brought so that we have a new cadre of young people who will take on the leadership,” said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Harris cited two teachers who were instrumental in the league’s formation in 1996, Mr. Osmond Petty (now Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security) and Mr. Winston Morris, who coordinated a youth domino league which brought young people together to teach them how to play domino in the proper way.

Parsons Domino Club from Parsons Ground in Constituency Number Six were awarded for successfully defending the championship they won for the first time last year at the colourful ceremony chaired by veteran domino player, Simeon ‘Cuban’ Liburd, who is also the Vice President of the League Committee.

Assisting Prime Minister Harris in the presentation of cash awards was domino enthusiast, Sandra Duggins.

“Next year we will be twenty five years — a milestone year,” said Prime Minister Harris. “I certainly have pledged always to do the best I can to serve the constituency and to serve the people of the country.”