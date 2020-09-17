BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Agricultural authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis continue to grapple with the threat to local farming posed by green vervet monkeys as they raid farms, destroy crops and encroach in residential areas.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said the government is looking at various options to combat the growing problem. One consideration involves planting crops in mountainous areas where a majority of the species reside. This will help to restrict their need to migrate for food.

There is one opportunity for locals to cash in on from the monkey problem. It involves the two St. Kitts-based primate facilities that conduct life-saving biomedical research and drug development using monkeys as specimens.

“I understand that at this particular moment in time, for a live monkey, one can get $200. That is a significant sum,” said Hon. Dr. Harris. “We hope that that will help to incentivize those that are engaged in the trapping of monkeys to become busy and earn a high level of income by so doing.”