Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extended his best wishes to former Nevis Premier (2006-2013), the Honourable Joseph W. Parry, on his retirement from active politics on behalf of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis Monday.

“The Honourable Joseph Parry has rendered distinguished service to his country and fellow citizens during an illustrious public service career,” Prime Minister Harris “Mr. Parry notably headed up the post-Independence Nevis Civil Service (1983-1987) before being elected on the NRP ticket in Dec. 1987 and going on to serve as Minister of Tourism, Agriculture and Labour from 1987 to 1992 in the administration of Nevis’ first Premier, the late Dr. the Right Excellent Sir Simeon Daniel, one of our National Heroes.

“History will remember the decisive role that the Honourable Joseph Parry played in determining the governance of our country following the Nov. 29, 1993 general elections, which saw the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and his Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) form a coalition government upon the approval of the Governor-General, His Excellency Sir Clement Arrindell,” the prime minister added.

In Dec. 1993, Mr. Parry, the only successful NRP candidate in the 1993 general elections, was sworn in as Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism as a member of the new PAM/NRP Government. He was also the only successful NRP candidate in the Nevis Island Assembly election of Dec. 18, 2017, which resulted in the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), led by the Honourable Mark Brantley, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, winning 4 out of the 5 seats.

“My Cabinet colleagues and I take this opportunity to extend best wishes to the Honourable Joseph Parry and convey our sincere respect and gratitude on the occasion of his retirement from active politics. His impact will be felt and appreciated for a very long time,” Prime Minister Harris said.