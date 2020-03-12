Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said over the last five years, his government has proven that it has a clear development agenda for the nation’s youth while addressing the a town hall meeting at the Challengers Community Center on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Harris said through job and training opportunities, his administration is equipping young persons with the requisite skills and knowledge to be future leaders of the country, and made specific mention of the recent appointment of Ms. Trevlyn Stapleton as the Deputy Clerk of the St. Christopher and Nevis National Assembly and the appointment of Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson as the first female Clerk of the National Assembly.

“In almost every area of the government, we are giving young people a chance to actualize…and we, in every area, intend to find young talent to help bring the energy and the drive and the dream of St. Kitts and Nevis into reality,” Prime Minister Harris said.

The government has also taken aim at curbing delinquent behaviours among the nation’s youth. Its Alternative Pathway Programme provides additional opportunities for persons to participate in nation building and reject antisocial elements, and establish a more targeted programme to help victims of violence, for example. Going forward, Dr. Harris said that government will continue to invest in social intervention programmes such as the highly touted Explorers Club initiative.

“Today…the largest organization of young people is the Explorers Club and it has now near 1,000 young people that are in it. You see some of them on the Independence Parade making your heart proud and by starting there we are trying to cut them off from a life of guns, and drugs and crime. We are telling them that the police officers are your brothers, your sisters, your friends, your mentors,” the prime minister said, adding his administration will continue to seek new ways to empower young persons in the Federation, including the planned introduction of special land prices for young people “so going forward you get a piece of the rock.”