BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, December 6, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — When Lead Pastor at the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln, Pastor Lincoln Connor, on Sunday December 5 invited birthday celebrants for the day and the week to stand, among them were Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, and Mrs Cynthia Morton.

Prime Minister Harris, who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven (Bellevue to Ottley’s) and National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) one of the three parties in the ruling Team Unity Administration, is celebrating his birthday on Monday December 6.

Mrs Morton, who is the wife of Governor General’s Deputy, His Excellency Michael Morton, will be celebrating her birthday on Tuesday December 7.

“We want to celebrate those who are celebrating,” announced Pastor Connor during the 9:30 a.m. worship service at the church. “So, we want to celebrate those of you who are here celebrating this week, anytime today right down. Kindly stand so we can celebrate with you.”

As he made the announcement, pictures of three persons who had attended the 7:00 a.m. worship service including a young boy were splashed on the screen. Prime Minister Harris, Mrs Morton, and at least three others stood to be recognised, after which the band belted out the ‘Happy birthday’ song.

“Amen – I ain’t hear the band play that birthday song like that for a long time,” remarked Pastor Connor. “To tell the truth, when it was your birthday, they play so good? Truth – not even for my birthday. But Mr Prime Minister – that is another reason.”

Other birthday celebrants were Master Jestin Henry (Dec. 5), Mr Javed Farrell (Dec. 8), twins Miss Zanaya and Miss Janaya Huggins (Dec. 8), Mr Joshua Richards (Dec. 8), Master Ajani Woods (Dec. 8), and Ms Trista Wattley-Stennett (Dec.9).

“Father as we reflect upon your goodness and where you have brought them from, we pray that all the honour and glory would go to you,” said Pastor as he prayed for the celebrants. “Actionise them in their work especially our Prime Minister as he leads. We pray that you will endow him with wisdom, and guidance that you only can give. We pray that you will bless him as he leads his Cabinet, and leads this Federation.”

Added the Leader Pastor in his prayer for the Prime Minister: “We pray God your blessings upon everything that he puts his hands to do, for if he prospers, then we prosper. So, we pray that you would strengthen him physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually, as he does his job.”

Governor General’s Deputy His Excellency Michael Morton, and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr the Hon Timothy Harris had worshipped at the church in support of three organisations that were celebrating important milestones.

Commissioners at the Office of Integrity Commission for St. Kitts and Nevis led by Chairperson Justice Pearletta Lanns were worshipping at the start of a week of activities to popularise the work of the commission, St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club were commemorating 42 years of work in St. Kitts, while members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Police and Fire Retirees Association were observing the association’s third anniversary.

Other celebrants who were recognised were Javid and Shaline Lewis who celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday December 5, and Vernon and Olivia Taylor who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Friday December 10.