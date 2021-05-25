St. Kitts and Nevis will undergo a nightly curfew Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris has announced from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am starting Tuesday night.

Dr Harris addressing the nation Tuesday made the announcement noting it came from recommendations from health experts.

He said the recommendations included 50% passengers on public transport, strict adherence to non-pharmaceutical measures a suspension of contact spots are suspended for the next two weeks.

Dr Harris announced that School closed for the next two weeks and no local exams will be administered. He said alternative arrangements for CXC exams are being discussed.

He also noted that no mass events will be allowed and that funerals must adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Dr Harris also disclosed that only fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry into SKN with an exemption to be considered for citizens and residents.

He noted they have also extended hours for administering vaccines.