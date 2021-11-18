St Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris headlined an exclusive invite-only event in Dubai on November 15. The Prime Minister met with agents and those who became citizens of St Kitts and Nevis through the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme and highlighted opportunities his nation offers businesspeople.

“Among developed countries like the USA and the UK, St Kitts and Nevis continues [to be] a top destination for CBI for Middle Eastern clients,” Prime Minister Harris said.

Citizenship by investment assists investors and entrepreneurs with a guaranteed plan for additional security, smooth mobility and the possibility of migration for themselves and their respective families.

“The type of citizenship you have and where you can travel with it is an invaluable currency in this post-Covid era,” said Micha Emmett, the CEO of CS Global Partners, the world’s largest government advisory and marketing firm specialising in citizenship by investment.

“A second citizenship is the best investment a business person, entrepreneur, or a family can make to gain financial and travel freedom,” added Emmett.

Citizens of St Kitts and Nevis can travel to more than 160 countries without travel restrictions and time-consuming pre-departure paperwork. It is the nation with the most extensive visa-free and visa-on-arrival offering in the Caribbean. For investors, this means attending business meetings in Singapore in the morning and dropping your child off at school in the UK in the evening.dvertisement