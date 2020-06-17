Prime Minister the Honorable Dr.Timothy Harris offers his highest commendations to Mr. Stanley Franks, Jr. MBE, MH, JP for so expertly spearheading the planning of the large-scale inauguration ceremony held on Sunday, June 14th, 2020.

Sunday’s inauguration of Prime Minister Harris’ second-term Team Unity Administration was staged with remarkable success before an exuberant crowd at Warner Park – a fabled place that holds a lot of history for Kittitians and Nevisians, perhaps none more so than Mr. Stanley Franks, Jr., who was born on May 1st, 1941 at Prickly Pear Alley in Basseterre.

Mr. Stanley Franks, Jr. served on the Warner Park Committee for 35 years and as a member of the Board of Directors of Cricket World Cup St. Kitts-Nevis 2007. Mr. Franks, Jr. also holds the honour of having managed both a West Indies cricket and football team (W.I. Youth to Canada in 1989 and Caribbean Football Team to England in 1993).

Moreover, when the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis hosted the 7th Caribbean Festival of Arts in August 2000, Mr. Stanley Franks, Jr. led the planning, serving as Director-General of CARIFESTA VII, which held its opening and closing events at Warner Park.

Dr. Harris commented, “Stanley loves Warner Park and knows it like the palm of his hand,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said today, Wednesday, June 17th, adding: “My Cabinet and I also selected Stanley to chair the inauguration planning committee because he is a consummate professional who has an innate and impressive talent for managing intricate moving parts in a seamless and stabilizing way.”