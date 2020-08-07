BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Thirty-six new officers of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) were thanked by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris for choosing to serve their country in such a capacity. He urged them to do all they can to uphold the values of the law enforcement agency which they now proudly represent.

Three-three recruits completed 20 weeks of intense practical and theoretical training as part of the Basic Military Course 01 of 2020. They are now officers of the regular corps of the Defence Force Alpha Company. An additional 13 recruits graduated the course and will now form the Reserve Corps Bravo Company.

“I welcome you recruits into the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and again congratulate you on the choice that you have made to pursue a career of service – national service – as a soldier,” said Prime Minister Harris. He delivered the featured remarks at the closing ceremony of the Basic Military Course 01 of 2020 on August 06 at the SKNDF Headquarters at Camp Springfield.

“In taking a decision to join the Defence Force, you have accepted one of the highest calls to duty any citizen can ever take,” said Dr. Harris. “Instead of going for a regular 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. job, you have elected to serve as defenders of your country, its people, and its resources. You have accepted to abide by the requirements of exceptional discipline, patriotism, and extraordinary commitment to your country and our people.”

Prime Minister Harris, who is also the Minister of National Security, further encouraged the new Defence Force soldiers to fully commit themselves to the values associated with the codes of military life – the values of honour, discipline, and patriotism.

“The code of conduct that you have committed to during your training, “I am,” puts honour among the highest levels of the character of the soldier you must be. Such a code of conduct should be your contract. Your adherence and compliance with the established rules of the military will be monitored and there should normally be no argument with the rules,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Harris told the recruits that as part of their service to the country, they will be called upon to provide the necessary support to the civil security forces, more specifically the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, to defend the country against long-standing and emerging threats to national security.