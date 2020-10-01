BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Tips to encourage the public to preserve St. Kitts and Nevis’ environment and reduce our vulnerability to climate change, have been surrested by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

“We asked that persons use water efficiently by employing daily water conservation measures,” said the Prime Minister. He suggested using low flush toilets, low flow taps and showers and implement water conservation measures. Other methods are water harvesting, planting more trees, as trees absorb carbon dioxide and emit oxygen.

Dr. Harris also touched on the use of alternative energy.

“High-efficiency lighting, such as compact fluorescent and eventually LED light sources can be used at industrial and retail operation, as well as in households. The use of rooftop solar panels as an alternative to fossil fuel energy is encouraged and solar water heaters should be used instead of electric water heaters.”

PM Harris encouraged the general public to adopt best practices of reducing, reusing and recycling at the household, community and national level.

Equally important, Dr. Harris also encouraged persons to support the local farming industry.

“We continue to push to buy local and encourage consumers to buy fresh food rather than processed food, since carbon-based energy might be used to produce processed food,” said Dr. Harris. “Support local farmers and backyard gardeners. Fresh fruits and vegetables are good for our health and are far superior to processed ones.”

Dr. Harris commended St. Kitts and Nevis’ “productive farmers and those who are engaged in backyard gardening.”

He also encouraged drip irrigation and other good farming practices.