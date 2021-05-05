Ten weeks after taking his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris today (May 04) visited the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in his hometown of Tabernacle where he was administered his second vaccine shot and will be deemed fully vaccinated in two weeks time.

Prime Minister Harris was one of about 70 persons to take the vaccine when the Government rolled out its mass vaccination programme on February 22.

After taking his second jab, the honourable prime minister used the opportunity to encourage citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis, who have not yet done so, to take the free COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest possible time to help the country attain its goal of reaching herd immunity.

“As part of the life saving strategy, the critical component in that battle was the vaccines and that the health advice was that every country should try to achieve at least 70 percent of the population being vaccinated. It is a tall order but a necessary order which we must achieve if we are to put our countries and our societies back to work,” Prime Minister Harris said.

Joining the prime minister today at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in taking their second vaccine jab were Attorney General, the Honourable Vincent Byron; Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hilroy Brandy and Commander of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel J. Anthony Comrie.

A number of persons also seized the opportunity to take their first shot of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

At other centers in St. Kitts, other members of the Cabinet including Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett took their second vaccine shot as well. A significant number of medical practitioners also were administered their second dose along with senior government officials.

To those who are still hesitant in taking the vaccine, Prime Minister Harris reminded them that COVID-19 is still very much a deadly disease that continues to wreak havoc around the world.

He said, “COVID-19 is a dangerous virus. It has killed and will continue to kill. It has turned almost every country it has visited upside down. Today as we speak, Trinidad and Tobago is under lockdown. Today as we speak, in parts of Jamaica the situation is still dangerously bad. Today as we speak, within the Caribbean region hundreds of persons have lost their lives.”

At the end of day on Saturday, May 01, a total of 12,857 persons had taken their first shot of the vaccine, representing 38.9 percent of the Government’s target population.

On April 27, 2021, Prime Minister Harris announced several changes to the country’s COVID-19 protocols that will benefit persons who are fully vaccinated, that is, persons who have taken two doses of a 2-dose regimen vaccine.

Among the changes is the reduction in the quarantine period for fully vaccinated inbound air travelers to St. Kitts and Nevis from 14 days to 9 days effective May 01. Moreover, effective May 20, fully vaccinated spectators can access venues of amateur and recreational sporting events such as football and basketball matches and athletic meets.