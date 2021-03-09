All of the leaders recognised that Caribbean women face challenges ranging from domestic violence, to job loss and have pledged to continue to enact policies that will give women a seat at the decision making table.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris lamented that the pandemic has resulted in many of his country’s women losing their jobs.

“On this International Women’s Day, I make this commitment, as your Prime Minister and as a father of two daughters. As we rebuild our Federation post COVID-19, it will be an equal future. It will be a future that draws on the talent, the experience, and the ambition of our strong and capable women here in St Kitts and Nevis,” Harris said in a video message.

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit thanked the women of his country for the selfless work they are doing to protect the island from coronavirus (COVID-19).