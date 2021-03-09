US Virgin Islands Governor, Albert Bryan and his administration are celebrating the women leading the territory’s COVID-19 fight in the Department of Health.
“We are grateful for their selfless and fearless leadership and commitment to the people of this territory. They represent legions of strong women working today for a better tomorrow,” his office wrote.
Guyanese President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali said Guyanese women are essential for the transformation of the country.
Ali said: “On International Women’s Day 2021, as we celebrate the contributions and achievements of our women, let us redouble our efforts and recommit to completing the unfinished task of narrowing gender inequalities wherever these are to be found.”
Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said he was thankful to be leading Grenada at a time when the country is making significant strides to reach gender equality.
“Therefore today, on the occasional of International Women’s Day, I recognise the contributions made by female leaders, not just in politics and Government, or as business executives, but also in our homes, in our villages and communities, working miracles every day to care for families and being the glue that keeps us all connected,” he wrote in a message.