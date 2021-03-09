Presidents, governors, prime ministers and cabinet members of the region have praised women for their efforts to “save the world during International Women’s Day Monday, March 8.

All of the leaders recognised that Caribbean women face challenges ranging from domestic violence, to job loss and have pledged to continue to enact policies that will give women a seat at the decision making table.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris lamented that the pandemic has resulted in many of his country’s women losing their jobs.

“On this International Women’s Day, I make this commitment, as your Prime Minister and as a father of two daughters. As we rebuild our Federation post COVID-19, it will be an equal future. It will be a future that draws on the talent, the experience, and the ambition of our strong and capable women here in St Kitts and Nevis,” Harris said in a video message.

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit thanked the women of his country for the selfless work they are doing to protect the island from coronavirus (COVID-19).

US Virgin Islands Governor, Albert Bryan and his administration are celebrating the women leading the territory’s COVID-19 fight in the Department of Health.

“We are grateful for their selfless and fearless leadership and commitment to the people of this territory. They represent legions of strong women working today for a better tomorrow,” his office wrote.

Guyanese President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali said Guyanese women are essential for the transformation of the country.

Ali said: “On International Women’s Day 2021, as we celebrate the contributions and achievements of our women, let us redouble our efforts and recommit to completing the unfinished task of narrowing gender inequalities wherever these are to be found.”

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said he was thankful to be leading Grenada at a time when the country is making significant strides to reach gender equality.

“Therefore today, on the occasional of International Women’s Day, I recognise the contributions made by female leaders, not just in politics and Government, or as business executives, but also in our homes, in our villages and communities, working miracles every day to care for families and being the glue that keeps us all connected,” he wrote in a message.

