PM Harris predicts “Shawn will lose his seat”

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris had made a bold prediction that the recently sacked Deputy Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency 5 Shawn Richards would lose his seat during the current election cycle.

Dr Harris made the sentiments recently while speaking to supporters and believed Richards who is also the Leader of the Peoples Action Movement would lose the seat he has yet to be defeated in since his debut in 2004.

“He knows PAM is weak and I promise you that Shawn will lose his seat,” a passionate Harris told supporters.

He added that Pam will fail to win any seat in the next elections

“This will be an election that is almost certain not a damn seat they would get!”

Dr Harris reflecting on the recent election in that Constituency said he foresees the same happening to Richards as the two representatives before him.

“So many people have become embarrassed.”

The Prime Minister also slammed Richards for missing cabinet for three months over a personal matter.

“So you are putting your personal matter over the public that put you in government. So when a matter comes up for your constituency, you are not in the cabinet to promote it, advocate for it, or explain it. You can’t be like that.”

Dr Harris also slammed the other Cabinet member sacked last week noting, “They do not have the discipline to do the basic things on behalf of the people.”