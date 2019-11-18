Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, received Cuban deputy foreign minister Rogelio Sierra, who is on an official visit to that nation until Nov. 16.

At the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the positive state of bilateral ties and cooperation, and debated other current international issues and the regional agenda.

Sierra also exchanged with members of the Cuban medical brigade that offers services in this Caribbean country, recognizing their work and its social impact in the communities of this nation.

The Cuban deputy FM’s stay in St. Kitts and Nevis reaffirms Cuba’s interest in strengthening bilateral solidarity and friendship, close to celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2020.