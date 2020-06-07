By Loshaun Dixon

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Timothy Harris has been sworn-in for a second term in office and indicated the work begins promptly to fulfill campaign promises to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Harris said, “I promised I would not let you down and promised the administration that I would lead will not let down the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He said that it was an honor for him to have the opportunity to be sworn in for a second time as Prime Minister.

“We shall create the modern history in St. Kitts and Nevis by making the example of the best managed small island state. That is my pledge and that is my commitment.”

Dr. Harris hailed the outgoing Team Unity cabinet and commended the work of Vance Amory, who is retiring, and Ian “Patches” Liburd who was unsuccessful at the polls. He also pledged that this would be his last term serving as Prime Minister, a promise he made in 2015, then saying he would only serve two terms if elected.

He said their success at the polls on June 5 is a vindication of their excellent work on behalf of the people. “Our performance really lived up and indeed some will say surpassed the promise we had made. Friday we the people of St. Kitts and Nevis made history again as the first coalition government in the Federation to return after an election with an increased majority.”

He said they made history winning the larger share of the vote this time around and securing a National swing to Team Unity of around six percent

He said in his constituency it was the strongest result of the 27 years of his representation.

“I want to personally thank from the bottom of my heart the 1,870 voters who voted for me and I commend the 607 who voted for an alternative for their participation in the democratic process.”

Dr. Harris noted that the general election was a consensus on how the population wanted the country to be run.

“At the national level, I believe the result of the general election was a repudiation of the old ways of doing politics. Of grievance by some when they don’t get their own way, it was a repudiation of the government by unsustainable debt and gimmicks and tricks of the old order of politics.

“It was a repudiation of the bitterness and selfish agenda of those who sought to dictate to the government, not recognizing that ultimately it is to the broader electorate to which an elected government must respond.”

The effort will now be made to deliver on the promise of a stronger and safer future according to Dr. Harris.

“We are all honored and humbled by the faith and confidence which you have reposed in us. I promise I would not let you down and promise the administration that I will lead will not let down the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He said the cabinet of ministers will be announced in the coming days.