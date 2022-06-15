PM Harris teases election date; Announces all 8 candidates

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris has teased the date for the general election in St Kitts and Nevis while at a rally to launch his party’s new campaign headquarters but confirmed the eight candidates that will contest the election for the People’s Labour Party (PLP).

Dr Harris in front of a large audience on Fort Street said he was confident that victory is ahead for the PLP and that the victory belonged to the people.

He then teased a date for the elections.

“The celebratory mood is only a small depiction of what will happen after the General Elections which I can advise tonight will be on…”

The PLP leader then announced his slate of candidates that would contest the general elections.

“The group of persons we have put together to form a stable government reflect our country, they are our sons and daughters, they are people who have a name for themselves before entering politics. They are people who have worked in their communities. They are people who understand the suffering and sufferation.”

He announced Jacqueline Bryan for Constituency 1, Nubian Greaux for Constituency 2, Akilah Byron-Nisbett for Constituency 3, Kendale Liburd for Constituency 4, Stachio Willams for Constituency 5, Dr Marc Williams for Constituency 6, Dr Timothy Harris in Constituency 7 and Andrew Talbo Bass in Constituency 8.

“This is the people’s team. These are people you can be comfortable talking to…I am so pleased by the talent and experience of the candidates here and how they will help me steer our nations through the difficult times some have predicted.”