BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Overcast skies shortly before the first light of the day did not deter health-conscious walk enthusiasts from assembling at the bus stop in Bellevue Village, St. Kitts, on Saturday, January 30, in readiness for the first Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk for Year 2021.

Regular walk participants welcomed members of the successful Molineux/Cayon Cricket Club (MCCC), who in the spirit of community-bonding joined Prime Minister and the Area Parliamentary Representative Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on the highly-anticipated monthly health walk, which he has been sponsoring since 2007.

Star of the walk was Ms. Lucina Chapman of Clay Ghaut in Gingerland, Nevis, whose birthday was on the previous day, (Friday, January 29), but came dressed as a ‘Birthday Queen.’ At the end of the walk Hon. Harris introduced her to walk participants. He asked them to sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ but to omit the ‘how old are you’ part of the song, which they did lustily.

The walkers were called to order at 5:45 a.m. by Chairman of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Warren Thompson. He acknowledged Molineux/Cayon Cricket Club members and hoped that they will take part in the walks on a regular basis. Thompson requested Pastor Glenville Mills to offer a word of prayer after which everyone set off at 5:50 a.m., walking along the Island Main Road towards Ottley’s Village.

Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, His Excellency Tom Lee, a regular participant, was among those who assembled at the Bellevue bus stop for the walk. He was accompanied by members of the Taiwan Technical Mission in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Regular Health Walk participants included Permanent Secretaries, Dr. Deloris Stapleton-Harris of Health and Mr William Vincent Hodge of Education, Deputy Speaker Senator, the Hon. Dr. Bernicia Nisbett; Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Ms. Trevlyn Stapleton, and medical practitioner, Dr. Dail Crawford.

Minister of Health, the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, joined the participants at the end of the walk. She congratulated them for taking their health seriously and taking part in the walk. The Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walks are held under the auspices of SKN Moves, which is supported by the Federal Ministry of Health.

At the end of the walk, Prime Minister Harris thanked members of the Molineux/Cayon Cricket Club, were led by their Manager Steve Saunders, and coach, the legendary cricket player, Noel Guishard. The team also included media practitioner Loshaun Dixon, who was last year awarded for being the most consistent player to practice.

Students from various schools in and outside the constituency participated and many walked the entire route. Among them was nine-year old, Ms. Sherika Mchayle, a pupil at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux, the first of the junior walkers to arrive at the Ottley’s hardcourts – the finishing point.

“My birthday was January 29. I am here on my walk as usual with the Prime Minister,” said Ms. Chapman, a farmer in Nevis. “I am still celebrating. I have had a good time walking with the Prime Minister and all the participants.

“Next year (2022) my birthday will be on a Saturday, yesterday it was on a Friday,” she said. “Next year it will be bigger and greater on a Saturday, the day of Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk.”