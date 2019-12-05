Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, highlighted continued improvements in the tourism sector during his monthly press conference on Wednesday.

Dr. Harris noted comments by the captain of the luxury cruise liner Le Dumont-D’Urville, Florian Richards, who said “St. Kitts … is absolutely beautiful and safe” when the ship made its inaugural call to the Federation Nov. 14.The captain also predicted that St. Kitts and Nevis will see an increase in the number of cruise ships in the next few years, the prime minister said.

President of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), Michele Paige, expressed similar sentiments during the FCCA Operations Committee Meeting Nov. 4, predicting that within the next three years, the Federation “will have the highest passenger spending in the Caribbean.”

“It is exciting that we will be welcoming more tourists from the seas, and from the air as well,” Prime Minister Harris added, expressing eagerness for the 2020 tourism season.