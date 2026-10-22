PM Holness backs police amid scrutiny over deadly shootout

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KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct 22, CMC – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has reaffirmed his support for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), urging Jamaicans to reject criminality as debate continues over a deadly police operation in St Catherine that left two officers dead and a child seriously injured.

Speaking at a handover ceremony for the East Palms housing development in Kingston Central on Wednesday, Holness criticised what he described as mixed messages from people who, he said, appeared to defend criminal activity.

“Of course, always. We back the JCF,” Holness said in response to a comment from a resident at the ceremony.

“We must as Jamaicans, we must talk up in support of the JCF. Criminals mustn’t have no say. There is this ambivalence in the country where somehow it’s almost as if people are trying to defend criminality. No, we don’t defend criminals whatsoever,” he said.

His comments come amid public scrutiny of a pre-dawn operation in the Five Miles area near Sligoville, St. Catherine, last Friday. The operation, which involved an exchange of gunfire lasting several hours, resulted in the deaths of two police officers and three men identified by the police as gunmen. A 10-year-old girl was also seriously injured and remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

The operation has prompted questions about police preparedness and the tactics used in pursuing a high-risk target.

A video circulating online appears to show a man inside the house at the centre of the confrontation holding what looks like a handgun, while two other people negotiate with police about leaving the premises unharmed. The child can also be heard pleading for her safety. Police have said the girl was being used as a human shield.

Holness said criminal groups should not be allowed to establish control over communities or force law-abiding residents from their homes.

“If I’m the last man to talk against criminals, I am going to stand up and be the last man to talk against criminals,” he said, criticising those he accused of failing to speak out when murders were high.

The prime minister said security operations had helped displace criminal elements from communities, pointing to a decline in murders and improvements in young people’s prospects as evidence of progress.

He also defended the administration’s interventions in Kingston Central, saying efforts to address gang violence and improve housing were contributing to residents’ quality of life.

“This building, ‘East Palms’, is resulting in an improvement in the quality of life. It takes one building at a time, saving one life at a time, but it all adds up to an improvement of the quality of your life,” Holness said.