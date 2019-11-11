Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris joined the leadership and membership of the St. Johnston Methodist Church on Cardin Avenue in West Basseterre Sunday for its 80th anniversary celebration service, “Grounded in Christ: Disciples Serving De Village.”

The service was officiated by Rev Stacia Williams-Christmas and Rev Mark Christmas, who noted the many years the church had experienced the blessing and guidance of the providence of God they had come to celebrate. Canon Dwayne Cassius, Provost, Pro-Cathedral of St. George’s Anglican with St. Barnabas, was the guest preacher and praised the Village Community for the Christian discipleship over the 80 years.

The church is part of the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas, Leeward Islands District Conference, St. Kitts Circuit. Designed and built by Rev William Sunter, the church was dedicated Nov. 2, 1939. Rev. Sunter was the longest serving minister in the history of the Circuit, serving from 1910-1948.

The St. Johnston Congregation has grown steadily over the past eighty years, so much so that it is now has the second largest membership in the Circuit, according to the church bulletin. Through the years, as a result of its vibrant groups and organisations, the Congregation has played a significant role in the life of both ‘De Village’ and the Nation at large.

Prime Minister Harris was accompanied by Senior Minister and Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs the Hon. Vance Amory, and Mrs. Vernie Amory, and the Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, His Excellency Sam Condor. Also attending the special service were Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, and Clerk of the National Assembly Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson.

Five members were confirmed during the service: Miss Ashchari Patricia Allers, Miss Chrystal Kaydesha Herbert, Miss Terren Tavice Maynard, Miss Iyanla Rasheeda La-Vaughna Sergeant, and Master David D’andre Omar Walters. After the laying of hands, the newly confirmed members were awarded Confirmation Certificates.

Congregants, led by the newly confirmed members, were invited to partake of the Sacrament of Holy Communion, and Prime Minister Harris, Senior Minister Amory and Mrs. Amory were among those who came forward.

“Let us celebrate the 80 years that God in Christ through the power of His Holy Spirit has been made manifest in and through the St. Johnston Methodist Church, bring to God our prayers and intercession,” the minister told the congregants before the intercession prayers. “Lord, we come before You, not alone, but in the company of one another to share our happiness, troubles and burdens with each other.”

“For the life and witness of the St. Johnston Methodist in which God has set us; For our fellow Christians in other churches in ‘De Village’ and its environs; God of community, may the life of our churches be a way in which people can meet You, and come to know Your love in Jesus. May we press onward and upward,” the Minister prayed, with the congregation responding, “Grounded in Christ as disciples serving De Village.”