The people of St. Kitts and Nevis are already reaping the benefits of a growing tourism sector, as close to one hundred individuals are now employed at the recently completed Koi Hotel at Frigate Bay, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said at his press conference Wednesday.

“This beautiful seaside property has provided employment for close to 100 persons already,” he said, noting “this number will increase as the hotel’s market profile strengthens.”

Koi Hotel, which had its soft opening on Jan. 10, is a 102-room resort. It falls under the Hilton Curio Brand.

Additionally, work is continuing on phase 1 of Sea View Vista Hotel, and according to Prime Minister Harris, T-LOFT at Wyndham and Ramada are expected to complete Phase 1 of their properties and open later this year.

“All these positive developments will provide good jobs for our people and strengthen St. Kitts and Nevis’ reputation as the most sought-after tourism destination. The strengthening of our tourism sector shows that international investors are also confident in our economy and the right direction our Federation is heading, and they want to be part of that journey,” he said, adding his Team Unity administration anticipates over 1,000 will secure jobs in the hotel subsector in 2020.