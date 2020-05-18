By Loshaun Dixon

St. Kitts and Nevis will head to the polls on June 5th to elect a government for the next five years. The announcement came from Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris during a national address

The announcement comes less than a week after the dissolution of parliament last week. Dr. Harris said Nomination Day will be on May 27 2020.

“Let the bells ring across the Nation and may the land of beauty always be a land of peace and prosperity.” He said this election will be different because of the rules to combat the virus.

“We will con tinue to rely on our health experts to guide us in the way in which we can carry out our constitutional election while keeping our people safe.”

Dr. Harris said campaigning using some traditional means of communication will have to be modified.

Harris also indicated that supervisor of elections will adress safety measures after consultations with health professionals.

Link to PM Harris’ Speech