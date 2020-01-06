Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris thanked those who found favour in his ability to lead the country Saturday at Prime Minister’s Gala 2020 held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort,

“I say thank you to all who have helped me in any way and pledge to serve the country one more term as Prime Minister,” said Dr. Harris as he delivered remarks to welcome guest speaker Dr. Freeman Hrabowski. “For my part, I will always be grateful to the people who found favour in my ability to lead our country. I had never envisaged for myself that I would be more than an ordinary citizen wanting to do the very best I can for my family, my community and country.”

Dr. Harris said that growing up in the village of Tabernacle, ten miles north-east of Basseterre, he first wanted to become a teacher, and then a lawyer.

“I am the third child of Margaret Harris of Tabernacle, now deceased, and one of the 33 children of Godfrey Nisbett of Cotton Ground in Nevis,” he said. “That I, from humble beginnings, rose to the high Office of Prime Minister indicates that there is no limit to our accomplishment.”

Governor General His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, Governor General’s Deputy His Excellency Mr Michael Morton, members of Team Unity Cabinet, Federation’s overseas based envoys, resident foreign envoys, business executives and persons from all walks of life were in attendance.

“Today with the support of the people and with the favour of Almighty God who is the source of all authority, I am humbled to reflect on my own successful journey spanning some 26 years of Parliamentary service and 22 years as a Minister of the Federal government,” said Dr. Harris. “I am honoured that for the last four-plus years I have been serving as the Prime Minister of our great Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The Prime Minister also said a special ‘thank you’ to the people, in particular the people of Constituency Number Seven, which he serves as its Area Parliamentary Representative.

“To my loving family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers thank you for being there for me,” he said. “To all the public servants whose work added value to my service as a Minister and to the country generally, I say thank you.”

Prime Minister Harris was introduced by a former Miss National Carnival Queen Ms. Katherina Davis, who said that she was a beneficiary of Prime Minister Harris’ Help-a-Child Scholarship Programme. Deputy Prime Minister the Hon. Shawn Richards delivered closing remarks.

Remarks by Katherina Davis, Miss National Carnival Queen 2016-17, to Introduce Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris at his 2020 New Year’s Gala

2020s can be Federation’s best years

Prime Minister Harris has said the Federation has every reason to be confident that the 2020s can be its best years.

“Their hopes and aspirations were captured in the vision and policies outlined in our contract with the people, that is, our Team Unity Manifesto for the 2015 General Elections,” he said. “Our Team Unity leadership went through four phases which the Hon. Eugene Hamilton likes often to speak about, and we have worked well in the name of the people. We come together at the dawn of a new year, and a new decade. Our beloved Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has every reason to be confident that the 2020s can be our best years.

“This is our time to continue the forward movement of our country and people. This is not the time for self-doubt or going back to that which we rejected in February 2015. Tonight, we further that journey to build a stronger and safer future for all of us,” he added, in particular highlighting the 48 percent reduction in homicides for 2019.