Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, laid the Appropriation (2020) Bill, 2019, of approximately EC$848.9 million for the fiscal year 2020, before the National Assembly Thursday.

The appropriation bill is to provide for the services of Saint Christopher and Nevis for the financial year commencing Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2020.

The recommended allocations, which represent the proposals for both recurrent and capital expenditure, are:

The Governor General EC$2.2 million

The Federal Parliament EC$2.2 million

The Audit Office EC$1.3 million

The Ministry of Justice, Legal Affairs and Communication EC$52.5 million

The Office of the Prime Minister EC$47.5 million

The Ministry of National Security EC$99.2 million;

International Trade, Industry and Commerce EC$4.1 million

The Ministry of Finance will receive EC$272.5 million.

The Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services will receive EC$37.6 million

The Ministry of Agriculture, Human Settlement, Cooperatives and the Environment will be allotted EC$15.9 million

Ministry of Tourism EC$35.2 million

Public Infrastructure, Post and Urban Development and Transport will receive EC $83.5 million

The Ministry of Education will receive EC$89.9 million

EC$61.9 million going towards Health

EC$15.7 towards Youth, Sport and Culture

The Ministry of Sustainable Development will be allotted EC$19.2 million

Foreign Affairs and Aviation, EC$20.6 million

Office of the Attorney General EC$13.9 million

The Ministry of Nevis Affairs, Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs will receive EC$3.4 million.

This is the fifth consecutive year his administration has introduced a tax-free budget.

“The prospects are very good for continued growth and development of our twin island Federation. Such good tidings also bring confidence that we would be able to implement our plans for 2020 without the introduction of new taxes. We would therefore organize and make an extra effort to roll out these plans which are designed to move our country forward,” Dr. Harris said.

The introduction of the Appropriation Bill came after the laying of the Estimates of Expenditure, which were approved by the House.