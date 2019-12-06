Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said that the fact the Crime Reduction Strategy employed by the Ministry of National Security in St. Kitts and Nevis is being studied by regional partners is an achievement to be proud of during his press conference Wednesday.

“We should be proud that our efforts are being acknowledged and that other nations are looking for us to share what we are learning. Things are changing for the better in St. Kitts and Nevis and every progressive citizen and resident commends the government on the success of the so-called Peace Initiative. It is perhaps the most successful intervention in crime fighting over the last 20 years,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister said members of the police high command recently presented the country’s Crime Reduction Strategy at a meeting organised by the British National Crime Agency, responsible for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

“I want to congratulate the young men who have determined in their own minds that it is not worth it to shoot, to kill, to maim; that it is not worth it to restrict themselves into gangs; that it is not worth it not being able to leave West Basseterre and McKnight to go to East Basseterre or Cayon or to go around this very small country. But it is worth it to lay down their arms and it is worth it to try again and make an effort at a responsible living,” the prime minister added, applauding all who are promoting law and order.