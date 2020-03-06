One-on-one consultations hosted by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris with the people of St. Christopher Six at the Saddlers Primary School on Wednesday were so well attended he could not see all the people within the allotted time, so he will continue them Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Out of respect for efforts you made, I have determined that we will have a second consultation, only for those who are here,” the Prime Minister told those who did not have the chance to see him. “In other words, the Secretariat will have the names and so we will try to work with them on Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon, first come first served.”

Persons from all communities in Constituency Number Six, and a few from outside the constituency, had assembled at the Saddlers Primary School Wednesday, where a three-person team from Prime Minister’s Constituency Secretariat registered their names and had them wait in the school hall while the Prime Minister saw them individually or in pairs in one of the school offices.

The number of persons exceeded what the organisers expected, with the Prime Minister seeing them well beyond the advertised time. The Prime Minister addressed those who remained in the school hall.

“This is a large group of you, so we will not be accepting any new names or people because I have other meetings, but I have rescheduled some of them again to ensure that you really did not have wasted efforts,” he said. “Apologies for today and again I want to say thanks for coming, and I hope as many of you would be able to come back.”

Prime Minister Harris noted that the one-on-one consultations on Saturday will be at the same venue, Saddlers Primary School, and persons were advised to be there on time as at noon he will have to leave to go for another event. Those who will not be able make it were asked to advise the Secretariat’s staff for them to be rescheduled to see him in Basseterre at some other occasion.

“Those of you who are Seventh Day Adventists we will respect that, so we will try to find another time for those persons to come, but I cannot give it now — you can check with the office in Basseterre,” he said.

PM: Residents of St. Christopher Six can count on him for support

“I want to commend the people of Number Six for taking this opportunity and treating it with the seriousness it deserves,” remarked Prime Minister Harris at the end of the consultations. “Part of my own way of governing is that we try to be inclusive and that we try to be of service to the greatest number of people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

St. Christopher Six is one of the three constituencies on St. Kitts whose representative is not in government.

“We are mindful that St. Christopher Number Six does not have a representative in government and we therefore, and I as the Prime Minister, have taken it as my own personal duty to be of better service to those who in some way may feel that they are disadvantaged because their representative is not in government,” he said.“St. Kitts and Nevis can’t develop without all the people developing, and somebody has to break the cycle of the party politics and say we will help people because they have genuine needs. We will help people within the limits of our resources to do so, but those who are more vulnerable we really will try to make them the priority of the government.

“We are a government for all people and the people of Saddlers, and Number Six, are part of the country. They could count on Timothy Harris both as a person, a citizen first and foremost, as somebody in government with a capacity and ability to do something to really take on the responsibility of ensuring within the limits of the government’s financial resources their concerns are being addressed, and we will try our best,” he added.