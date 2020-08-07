BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has joined the list of nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who have expressed sympathy to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on the passing of former President Lee Teng-hui by signing the book of condolence stationed at the Taiwan Embassy.

The late Lee Teng-hui was the first democratically elected President of Taiwan. He passed away on July 30 at the age of 97.

Prime Minister Harris, accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Mrs. Josephine Huggins, signed the book of condolence in the presence of Resident Ambassador of Taiwan to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Tom Lee.

The St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister first expressed his condolence on Mr. Lee’s passing in a penned letter to the current President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-wen.

In that letter, Prime Minister Harris described the former president of Taiwan as “a visionary leader and courageous trailblazer” who was instrumental in the transition to the full democratization of Taiwan.

“Internationally acclaimed and esteemed, former President Lee fought for and was resolute in his pursuit of peace and dignity for his country and leaves behind a rich legacy upon which others can build. His enormous contributions during his lifetime of service to the development of the Republic of China (Taiwan) would reverberate throughout the nation and endure for many years to come,” the prime minister wrote.

While there, Cabinet Secretary Huggins also expressed her condolences by signing the book in recognition of former President Lee’s contributions to the development of the allied nation.

On August 6, Governor-General His Excellency Sir S W Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D visited the Taiwan Embassy, where he also signed the book of condolence.