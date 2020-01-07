The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to make enormous strides infusing technology into the everyday lives of citizens to ensure that the twin-island Federation remains competitive in a globalized world, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said during his Fifth Annual New Year’s Gala held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Saturday.

“We have been adjudged the best in the OECS by independent and prestigious authorities on various indices including Information and Communication Technology Development (ICT),” said Prime Minister Harris, who highlighted St. Kitts and Nevis’ ranking with respect to ICT Development.

“The attorney-general will be quick to remind us that ICT Development Index compiled by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) headquartered in Switzerland ranks St. Kitts and Nevis #1 in ICT Development of all the countries within the region and #37 in the world of 176 countries evaluated,” he said.

In 2016, St. Kitts and Nevis was awarded for its major improvements in the ICT sector during the 14th World Telecommunication/ICT Indicators Symposium (WTIS) held in Botswana.

“You would have heard of the recent initiative at E-Litigation, offering greater efficiencies and effectiveness in access to our Courts. You will know by now that you can stay at home and in your office and renew your licences with the Inland Revenue Department,” Prime Minister Harris said.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) officially launched its E-Litigation Portal in St. Kitts and Nevis on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, formally ushering in a new era that the regional court has embraced.