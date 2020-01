Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris paid homage to 19 outstanding citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis Wednesday for their service and contribution to the overall growth and development of the twin island Federation while delivering remarks at the Investiture Ceremony at Government House.

Ninteen honourees were awarded the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), the Companion of the Star of Merit (CSM) and the Medal of Honour (MH at a service held under the patronage of His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D.

Prime Minister Harris told honourees their selfless contributions in their various fields will be immortalized in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Even in those times then when there were limits to governmental, state and private sector resources you taught us a very valuable life lesson that always we must do the very best we can with what we have today,” he said. “I believe and I feel that we are blessed by citizens and residents like you who have led by example and who continue to inspire the generation after you to be the very best that they can be. So ,I thank all of you, congratulate all of you and say to God be the glory that He has accorded us and provided us with exemplars like you.”

The Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) was conferred on Mrs. Angeline Revan for her contribution to education, community and public service and on Mr. Elphlin Warner (King Meko) for his contribution to calypso and musical development.

Five were bestowed the Companion of the Star of Merit: Mr. Augustine Merchant for his contribution to agricultural development; Dr. Calvin Hazel for his contribution to spiritual development and advancement of the people; Bishop Joseph Henville in religion and community development; Mr. Bruce Skerritt for his work in Music, and Mr. Erstein Edwards for his contribution to public service and diplomacy.

The Medal of Honour was presented to Mrs. Marilyn Bertie Guishard for her contribution to education and religion; Mr. Lester Blackett for his work in sports; Mrs. Yvette Slack for her contribution to pre-school education and community activism; Mr. Antonio Liburd for his contribution to Culture; Mr. Evered “Webbo” Herbert in the area of broadcasting; Mrs. Arabella Nisbett for her contribution to farming; Ms. Earlene Maynard for her contribution to education; Mr. Anthony Evelyn for his contribution to the ongoing efforts to enhance the cause of building contractors; Ms. Lelia Julietta Martin for her work in the Performing Arts (dance); Mrs. Alice Swanston for her contribution to education and community outreach; Mr. Oswald Elliott for his contribution to education, and to Mr. Michael (Mic Heyliger) Stokes for his contribution to musical production and artistry.