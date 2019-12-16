Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris thanked the nine teams that took part in this year’s edition of the Harris Basketball League, as well as officials and fans at the prize giving and closing ceremony of the 2019 tournament held at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex’s hard courts in Molineux, promising a bigger and better league next year.

Jamballers Basketball Club of Molineux, captained by Sylvester Whyte, retained the championship it last won in 2015. This year’s edition of the Harris Basketball League attracted nine teams, including, for the first time, a team from Nevis. The league was started in 2003 as Constituency Seven Inner City Basketball League.

Prime Minister Harris, league sponsor and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, thanked all those who made the league possible, in particular League Commissioner Mr. Jarvid Percival, his deputy Ms. Diana Palmer, and all the other members of the committee for their hard work.

Dr. Harris highlighted spectators, saying they “made it worthwhile for the young people to participate. It has been an honour and privilege to be able to serve the Constituency that I love and the people that I love. It is a pleasure being sponsor of the league for all the many years that we have been able to bring joy to the community.

“I want to thank all the participating teams who have made this year’s league a very spectacular one, and in particular I commend the captains of the nine teams which participated,” he added. “We hope that the league will continue next year and will be even stronger and better in the performance and in the numbers of participating teams.”

Street Ballers, captained by Joshio Morton, finished second; followed by Sandy Point Falcons, coached by Sean Crossley; Inner City Young Ballers, captained by Lesroy Benjamin; Youth and Sports Eagles from Nevis, captained by Geoffrey Lewis; Tuff Ballerz; St. Peter’s Runnerz; Rebels; and Ballahollics.

Individual awards were presented to Tyrone Hutchinson of Jamballers for most points; Joshio Morton of Street Ballers for most rebounds; Daren Lewis of Jamballers for most assists; Errol O’Loughlin of Street Ballers for most steals; and Stevenson Providence of Youth and Sports Eagles for most blocks. Assisting with the presentation of trophies and awards were Mrs. Jacqueline Liddie, and Mrs. Henena Francis.

Prime Minister Harris singled out Youth and Sports Eagles for a special round of applause for coming all the way from Nevis to participate and cited the manager of the Youth and Sports Eagles team, Ms Jaekeeda Thomas, for ensuring that the team always came on time and that they performed well.

The ceremony was preceded by a motorcade that snaked its way from St. Peter’s via Basseterre and Conaree to Molineux, and an exhibition match between Jamballers All Stars and Youth and Sports Eagles All Stars. Youth and Sports Eagles won 71-66.