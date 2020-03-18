In the wake of a fake post making the rounds on social media Tuesday that St. Kitts and Nevis had recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 case, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon .Timothy Harris warned there will be a strong penalty for such “unpatriotic behaviour” while speaking at the Newton Ground Primary School’s assembly hall Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Harris was speaking at another in the series of Discussions for a Stronger, Safer Future town hall meetings in commemoration of Team Unity Administration’s fifth anniversary. The topic was ‘COVID-19: Discussions of the impact of the coronavirus’.

The prime minister said attempts to misinform in a time of crisis create confusion and disruption, putting the people at a disadvantage.

“That is why we will review the law to ensure that this kind of unpatriotic behaviour, the circulation of fake news in an effort to destabilise St. Kitts and Nevis, there will be a strong penalty for that kind of abominable behaviour going forward,” said Dr. Harris. “We will ask the Attorney General to spend some time looking at the legislative framework to deal with this, and other issues that are emerging.”

The town hall meeting was also addressed by Mr. Abdias Samuel, the National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Chairperson of COVID-19 National Task Force; and Dr. Hazel Laws, the Chief Medical Officer, who is the co-Chairperson of COVID-19 National Task Force.

Both officials reiterated there was no confirmed COVID-19 case in the Federation and advised on the best practises as to how to keep the virus at bay.