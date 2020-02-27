The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has decided to heavily invest in the nation’s youth with a substantial sum of 30 million dollars, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris at the second edition of ‘Discussions For A Stronger, Safer Future’ town hall meeting at Mc Knight Community Centre on Tuesday.

“We have 30 million dollars that we are going to be investing over the next couple of years in technical and vocational education,” said the prime minister. “Class A carpenters, painters, printers, in every area, we need good people and we are going to pump money to assist in that regard.”

PM Harris used the occasion to commend the young entrepreneurs who took part in the inaugural “National Small Business Tuesday” Feb. 25, an event organized by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC St. Kitts).

“We saw the best of local entrepreneurs at work. Young people, young women showcasing what they are doing right here in St. Kitts and Nevis — beautiful arts and crafts, homemade purses,” said Prime Minister Harris, while acknowledging several young entrepreneurs who he interacted with.

Dr. Harris said he is extremely impressed by the number of young people who continue to excel in their respective areas.

“I feel pleased to see them. I saw a young entrepreneur, Nanton of Molineux, who is now involved in air conditioning and in providing supplies to deal with mould everywhere. And when Nanton introduced his workers, three of them were graduates from CFBC [Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College],” he added. “I felt good for those young men because as our country develops, we need more talent among our young people. We need Grade A carpenters and plumbers and people to fix our AC. We need somebody who will replace Mr. Skeete when he is gone as an excellent carpenter and builder.”

Prime Minister Harris commended the CFBC graduates for taking the initiative to put their “gifts to work.”