The Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led government of St. Kitts and Nevis will payout its much anticipated bonus salary for the fourth consecutive year — or double salary — to all employees of the Federal Government and Statutory Corporations Friday, Dec. 13.

“The Federal government, in keeping with tradition, will also make gratuitous payment available to the employees of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). That has been the pattern over the last 4-5 years of this administration,” said Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Harris during the “Statements by Ministers” section of the Thursday sitting of the National Assembly.

The prime minister additionally announced beneficiaries of the popular Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) will also be paid Dec. 13.

“The 1,000-plus Government Auxiliary Employees (GAE), who were denied their customary honorarium since 2012 by the former regime, they will be paid again by Team Unity on 13th December. That is good news for the GAE workers,” said Dr. Harris.

Workers under the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) in St. Kitts and Nevis will also be paid that day.

“In other words, over ten thousand persons come 13th of December will have a lot of money to put it in simple terms thanks to a Team Unity Government,” Prime Minister Harris said, while also encouraging persons to spend wisely throughout the Christmas and Carnival seasons.

Friday, Dec. 13 is also the first of the two Discounted VAT Rate (DVR) days in St. Kitts and Nevis. The second is Saturday, Dec. 21.

The two Discounted Vat Rate Days will allow all VAT registered businesses to charge VAT at the rate of 5 percent on the sale of goods only. All tangible items that are presently subject to 17 percent VAT will qualify for the discounted VAT Rate.