Residents of Constituency Seven will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one and express their views and concerns with their elected representative, Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, this weekend as he hosts another of his one-on-one consultations with residents Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at his Constituency Office on Main Street, Tabernacle.

Prime Minister Harris, who is the Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Seven (Belle Vue to Ottley’s has invited all to come out to the event to have concerns addressed by their Parliamentary Representative.

Dr. Harris is also expected to join his Cabinet colleagues for a constituency walkthrough in St. Peter’s later that afternoon.

That event will be the second in a series of community walkthroughs, dubbed the ‘Vision 2020 Walkthroughs’, being held as part of the administration’s fifth anniversary in office.