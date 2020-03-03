Encouraged by the large turnout of adults who thanked him for coming at a kiddies’ Christmas party at the Saddlers Primary School Dec. 22, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris coming back to do one-on-one consultations in St. Christopher Six at the Saddlers Primary School between 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.

“We certainly want to do more and we want to ensure whatever is happening in the country, people everywhere benefit from what is taking place,” Dr. Harris said at the Christmas party. “I come as the Prime Minister of the country to say that you can have confidence in our Team Unity Government to be available to serve the young, the old, and the not so old in Constituency Number Six.”

According to Prime Minister Harris, who has recently held one-on-one consultations in Constituencies Number Two, Number Three, and Number Seven, the sessions are useful because they help him to deliver more effective service to constituents when they come and give their particular issues and concerns.

The one-on-one sessions to be held tomorrow are particularly important to the people of St. Christopher Six who do not have a representative in the government.