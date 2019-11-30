Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will wrap up a celebratory week of events in commemoration of his 26 years of service as a Member of Parliament on Sunday by attending worship at a church within his constituency — the House of Deliverance New Testament Church of God — located at Main Street, Tabernacle at 10:00 a.m.

Prime Minister Harris will be joined by family, friends, constituents and executive members of the People’s Labour Party (PLP). Immediately following Sunday’s service, Prime Minister Harris will treat church goers to a brunch, providing them with an opportunity to socialize and interact further with their Parliamentary Representative.

In addition to his duties as prime minister, Dr. Harris spent the week engaging in a number of community-oriented activities including conducting walkthroughs in various communities.

Prime Minister Harris first contested elections on Nov. 29, 1993, when he became the people’s representative for Constituency #7 (Belle Vue to Ottley’s Village). In the next five general elections, Dr. Harris was re-elected as the Parliamentary Representative.