The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to maintain its premier status in the region Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said during a church service Sunday in celebration of the Government of National Unity’s fifth anniversary in office.

“As we look at our country now, we are number one in a number of important indicators. Our country is growing year after year thanks be to God. Our fiscal house is the strongest in the region, thanks be to God. Rule of Law according to the World Justice Project, we are number one in the OECS ahead of all others and our small country is advancing in modernity in terms of our performance globally with respect to Information and Communication Technologies,” said Prime Minister Harris. “We have a lot which we certainly can be pleased and for this, we give all the glory to our merciful God.”

Prime Minister Harris said while delivering remarks at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre that his administration prides itself on ensuring the people of the Federation are empowered.

“Our people certainly have more opportunities to reach their full potential. The largest budgetary support ever given in the history to our students to take up their studies abroad and online, given under this administration because education is power and empowers people to do well,” he said. “There is research which reflects that when people value education they make a positive impact upon nation building.”

Dr. Harris acknowledged Members of Cabinet in attendance, thanking them for their service to the people.

“We have accomplished many things as a team. A team of individuals across different political parties who came together in the interest of advancing a better and safer future for St. Kitts and Nevis,” said the prime minister. “It is our fifth anniversary in Government, and it has been a journey, a journey of high and low points but through it all, I can say I personally have come to trust in God. We gather today to give thanks for the blessings bestowed upon our Federation.”

The prime minister reiterated the citizens and residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis have much to be thankful for, and he pledged that members of the government will continue to give dedicated service to maintaining the country’s premier status on the global stage.