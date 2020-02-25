Prime Minister and Minister of People Empowerment, with responsibility for the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP), Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris said his administration is providing exciting opportunities for the young and the not so young through STEP Feb. 21 at the opening of the STEP Health and Career Expo 2020 held at the West Independence Square in Basseterre.

“Today’s Health and Career Expo, is an exciting opportunity for you to take advantage of the expanding opportunities that are occurring in St. Kitts and Nevis under the watch of the Team Unity Government for your professional development, and for your personal development,” said Prime Minister Harris. “Today’s expo provides you with many choices to get involved. That is what your Team Unity Government is all about — providing you with the support to get involved to be an active part of our Federation and of course to be all that you can be.”

STEP Health and Career Expo 2020 showcased activities of STEP in various sectors, both public and private, where STEP interns are attached for skills training. It was held in commemoration of STEP’s third anniversary.

With over 3,000 participants in the programme, the prime minister observed that STEP is perhaps the second largest employer of persons in the country.

“Therefore, the quality of the learning — the training; the output of STEP can in fact impact on how quickly we move forward to that safer and better future,” said the prime minister. “We acknowledge today that our St. Kitts and Nevis is heading in the right direction. We are on a path to a brighter future. Our country in the short of five years is a wonderful success story and we are, as a country, an example of the best managed small island state in the region.”

“Team Unity Government is investing in job training,” he added. “That is why in the month of March three short-term courses will be launched for STEP participants in the area of plumbing, automobile bodyworks, and nail technology. Following these courses, other short courses will follow and if you are interested in any you should indicate to the STEP office. These will include barbering, welding, photography, catering, and stonework. Certificates of competency will be issued to those who successfully participate in these training programmes.”

After the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Harris toured some of the booths at the STEP Health and Career Expo 2020, where he interacted with STEP interns and their employers.

Among those present were the Minister of State the Hon. Wendy Phipps, and the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for STEP Mr. Osbert DeSuza. The opening ceremony was chaired by STEP’s Director Mr. Emile Greene, while STEP’s Field Coordinator Mr. William Phillip gave the vote of thanks.