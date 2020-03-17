Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris paid a courtesy call on His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC. JP. at Government House Monday to update the Governor General on several important matters of state, chief among them the government’s comprehensive response to further protect the Federation’s borders from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Part of the government’s response includes the issuance of travel advisories for persons travelling from China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany and Spain, who are advised not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis at this time. In the event that such travellers arrive in the Federation, they will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period following screening at the port of entry.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis further advises all citizens and legal residents returning from any of the aforementioned countries will also be placed on a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine regimen, wherein their movements will be restricted.

His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton thanked the prime minister for availing himself and for updating him on these critical matters of national interest.