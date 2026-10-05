PM urges citizens to get together to pray

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KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Oct 5, CMC – Prime Minister Dr, Godwin Friday Monday urged the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to come together in prayer because despite the many challenges there is a need to thank “God for all the blessings that he has bestowed upon us, even though sometimes we take them for granted”.

In a message on observance of the “National Day of Prayer,” Prime Minister Friday said he wants all Vincentians to come together at 1.00 pm (local time) for the collective prayer session.

“Nothing beats the power of prayer. I want also to, especially today, for us at one o’clock, everybody, if you’re in your car and you can safely pull aside, stop. You in your workplace, you can put down your tools, do so.

“You are at home, easier to do. Take a moment at one o’clock for us all together as a nation to send our voices up with prayer. Prayer of thanksgiving, because we have a lot to be thankful for. And also, prayer for continued blessings as we go forward,” Prime Minister Friday said.

“In your schools, in your workplaces, pray and celebrate our blessings as you choose to do. But most of all, let us do it together. And as I said at one o’clock, let us all send our voices to the Lord in prayer,” he added.

Friday told citizens that the country does have the challenge of making ends meet, putting bread on the table.

“We have challenges related to violent crime in our country. We have the challenges of simply getting along with one another as neighbours, as Christ has called us to do. This is a time for us to reflect, but also to take it to the Lord in prayer,” he said, adding “nothing beats the power of prayer.”

Late last month, four people were shot and killed and four others injured after gunmen fired upon a group in Green Hill a residential community located in Central Kingstown.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Christian Council said churches here “must examine how we can strengthen our presence in communities: listening to young people, supporting parents, offering pastoral care, helping to resolve conflict and creating places of belonging and hope.

“Prayer must be accompanied by practical expressions of love and service. Although this is a painful moment, the Council is confident that with God’s help, we can overcome this tragedy and position our nation in a place where human life is cherished, justice is upheld and every community can live in peace,” it added.