Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris sought to reaffirm to nationals living overseas and at home that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to moving forward Sunday during a morning worship service at the Wesleyan Holiness Church in Molineux.

Prime Minister Harris, the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), one of the three political parties in the Team Unity Administration, led members of the party to the service which was also attended by members of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), and nationals living in the United States, the US Virgin Islands, and Canada.

“When you return, let the friends and well-wishers know that St. Kitts and Nevis is moving on and we value all their prayers for our country — all their hopes and aspirations,” Prime Minister Harris said. “We hope to build St. Kitts and Nevis so that when they return, whether to visit or to return permanently they could feel proud of this land of their birth.”

“Rev Cumberbatch, we are delighted again to be here worshiping with you and your church,” the Prime Minister added. “It is a brand new year and perhaps not too late to extend best wishes to you and all the members of your congregation, and to say that we are happy that the PLP Unity arm of the Government, and in particular Constituency Number Seven Branch has chosen to come today to worship here in Molineux with your church.”

The service was led by Rev Ericson Cumberbatch, who also thanked Prime Minister Harris and members of his entourage. He said that he referred to Dr Harris as a homeboy, not in a disrespectful way, but as a way to show appreciation that he is somebody who just likes to be among his people.

“We appreciate that, and we know he feels at home when he is with us,”Rev. Cumberbatch said.

Rev. Cumberbatch told the congregation they are going to live by the Word and encouraged all in school to work hard so as to achieve the highest and the best in 2020.

“So, we are looking forward to that and we are commending you and we want to make this year a powerful and wonderful year for the Lord,” pointed out Rev Cumberbatch. “You guys have done some great exploits to the year. We have had young Deantré Drew who has made it to the junior West Indies cricket team — under-15. We just want to continue to big up our young people who are going forward, and so we are looking to great things in 2020.”