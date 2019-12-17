In his role as the Area Parliamentary Representative in Constituency Number Seven, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris will continue his tradition of hosting a series of children’s Christmas parties across various communities to celebrate the season starting Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The Peoples Labour Party (PLP), of which Dr Harris is the national political leader, has released the schedule of eight children’s Christmas parties, with the first being held Wednesday for children in Phillips Village and its surroundings at the hard court in Estate Yard, and for children in Molineux and its surrounding areas to be held at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex’s hard courts. All parties will start at 2 p.m.

Parties continue on Thursday as children in Lodge and Bourryeau will converge at the Bath in Lodge; Edgar T. Morris Primary School will be the venue for the party catering for children in Tabernacle Village; and at the Ottley’s hard courts for children from Ottley’s Village and Lodge Project.

After a break on Friday, parties resume Saturday at the recently renovated Mansion Playfield, which has since been renamed the James Bernell Harris-Matthew Sporting Complex, and the last two parties will be held on Sunday; one at Ms Shanice Allen’s residence in Christchurch for the children in the village, and the other one will be at the scenic Black Rocks by Willie’s Bar for children from Bellevue.

Parties will feature bouncing castles, an array of attractive consoles for their entertainment, a team of masquerades, and food and drinks not only for the children, but also for the accompanying adults. The Prime Minister will join the festivities before Santa comes to deliver individual gifts.